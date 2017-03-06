‘The Trend’ With Rebecca Granet: Il Volo

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — On this edition of “The Trend” with Rebecca Granet, Italian pop trio Il Volo stopped by a day before kicking the U.S. leg of their world tour “Notte Magica.”
Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble describe the music in the tour as “the best of the Three Tenors” repertoire.
“After 26 years, we are here again bringing to the young generation … to all the people that used to listen and used to love this kind of music. For us it’s really an honor,” Gianluca said.
In addition to talking about the tour and their love of opera music, Piero complimented Rebecca on her “perfect” Italian pronunciations and told her she could join them on tour!
