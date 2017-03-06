Man Shot Dead In Greenpoint Landlord-Tenant Dispute, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 45-year-old landlord was shot and killed in an apparent dispute with a tenant in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn Monday.
The FDNY responded to 185 Greenpoint Ave. at 2:35 pm for reports of a shooting.
Authorities say the victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have taken the tenant into custody and say the situation is under control.
It is not clear what sparked the initial dispute. The investigation is ongoing.
Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.