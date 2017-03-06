Man Slashes Postal Worker, Barricades Himself In Jamaica, Queens, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man slashed a postal worker in the face and went on to barricade himself into his apartment in Jamaica, Queens Monday, police said.
Police said the 32-year-old man slashed the postal worker a 220th Place in Queens, police said.
The man was taken into custody after barricading himself into his apartment for a period of time, police said. Charges were pending late Monday afternoon.
The FDNY confirmed that two people were taken to Northwell Health North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, police said. The FDNY would not provide further information on the hospitalized people.