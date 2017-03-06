CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
BREAKING: Man Convicted In Shooting That Killed NYPD Officer Randolph Holder | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

TSA Institutes New Universal ‘Comprehensive Pat-Down’ Policy At Airports

March 6, 2017 6:01 PM
Filed Under: Alice Gainer, Transportation Security Administration, TSA, TSA Pat-Downs

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Transportation Security Administration has introduced a new “comprehensive pat-down procedure” for travelers at airports.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, the TSA previously had several pat-down procedures for travelers to choose from should they opt out of using the body scanners or other technology, or if they set off a detector.

But now, the TSA has created one standardized procedure. The agency calls it comprehensive, but some say it is invasive.

At security checkpoints, agents ask passengers to stretch their arms out for pat-downs and then used a gloved hand to check the front of her shirt.

According to the TSA, officers use the back of their hands for pat-downs over sensitive areas. But in some cases, additional screening of sensitive areas is required and a “pat-down with the front of the hand may be needed to determine that a threat does not exist,” according to the TSA.

“To be patted down in a very uncomfortable position — not what I’m looking forward to,” said traveler Susan Dawson.

The change in pat-down policy comes two years after a report found major security lapses across the country.

“If the person doing the search does not do it properly, it is of no value,” said retired airline captain and aviation expert Denny Kelly.

Kelly is a retired airline captain and said a better solution is proper training, rotating agents to avoid fatigue, and using scanning equipment.

But not everyone is upset by the universal pat-down policy.

“Of court, I’m all for it. You know, security’s number one thing, and I don’t care what happens to me as long as I get there in one piece,” said Thomas Aquinas of Brooklyn.

“If it’s what it takes, I don’t mind,” another man said.

“I really don’t care, because I think safety first,” a woman added.

The universal pat-down policy went into effect on Thursday. Late Monday afternoon, passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport told CBS2’s Gainer they had not noticed it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia