Grief Counselors At NJ School After Teen Struck, Killed By Off-Duty Trooper

WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Grief counselors will be at a New Jersey high school Monday after authorities say a teenage girl was struck and killed by an off-duty state trooper over the weekend.

Mourners gathered outside Westfield High School Sunday for a tear-filled candlelight vigil in memory of freshman, 13-year-old Terri Difalco, who was fatally struck while crossing Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Terri was playing with friends at the time, participating in an annual scavenger hunt set up by members of the school play.

“Basically you would go to a box and you would do this challenge that was in the box and then you would go to another box,” said classmate Vincent Mora. “It was all around town.”

She was struck while on her way to pick up the next clue, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“She was crossing Central Avenue and a car ended up hitting her because one of the boxes was at this guy’s house on Central Avenue,” said Mora.

Flowers have since been placed at the intersection where she was hit. Her girl scout leader, Kathy Jensen, laid flowers at the scene.

“Just the perfect model child,” Jensen said. “If anyone wanted to have a child, a good child, it would be Terri.”

The state trooper who struck and killed Terri was driving a service vehicle and stayed on scene. The officer has not been charged with any wrong doing.

“She was a beautiful person, a beautiful child and we will miss her,” Jensen said.

An investigation is ongoing.