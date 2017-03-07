3/7 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Good day for the umbrella to start off this Tuesday! Grab it before you leave today, especially if you live north of the metro/NYC area. Expect some rain south as well, it will just be steadier, north. Not a whole lot is expected, less than .5″.
This afternoon will clear out nicely and we are likely to spike temps close to 60 in some spots! But showers return overnight again.
Temps will also be on the mild side Wednesday, and I expect Wed to be the best day of this week.
