Boomer & Carton: Knicks Win Without Melo, Harvey’s Stiff Neck, And More

The guys are true professionals, and they showed as much yet again on the second day of the work week.
They started things off with the Knicks, who took on the Magic in Orlando on Monday night without Carmelo Anthony and managed to pull off a 113-105 win.
After discussing the night on the court, the guys jumped into some football and baseball. Craig believes the Giants should make free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor their offseason focus, while the Mets’ Matt Harvey seems to be dealing with a neck ailment.
