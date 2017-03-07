Caught On Video: FDNY Drone Provides Bird’s-Eye View During Bronx Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video was released Tuesday from the FDNY’s newest weapon to fight fires.
For the first time, a drone was put to the test on Monday night during a fire at a six-story building at 653-657 Crotona Park North, in the Crotona Park section of the Bronx.
The drone’s camera gave the fire chief on the ground a bird’s-eye view of what his crew was facing on the roof.
The drone also has an infrared camera.
The fire was under control in just over an hour, with two minor injuries to firefighters reported.