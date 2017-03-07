Get Free Pancakes At IHOP For National Pancake Day

March 7, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: best of, Eat, Eat.See.Play, IHOP, National Pancake Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — IHOP is holding its 12th annual National Pancake Day.

The national pancake chain is offering up free short stacks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations across the country.

IHOP holds the annual promotion in hopes that customers will make donations to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

According to IHOP’s website, the restaurant hopes to raise $3.5 million for charity.

To learn more, click here.

