Get Free Pancakes At IHOP For National Pancake Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — IHOP is holding its 12th annual National Pancake Day.
The national pancake chain is offering up free short stacks from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations across the country.
IHOP holds the annual promotion in hopes that customers will make donations to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
According to IHOP’s website, the restaurant hopes to raise $3.5 million for charity.
