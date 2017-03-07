Plans For Assisted Living Facility Worry Some Huntington Station Residents

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some residents are concerned over a proposal in Huntington Station, Long Island to build an assisted living facility.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, some residents now sit in their backyards on West Hills Road in Huntington Station and look at the horses in at the nearby stable. But a proposal has been put to the town board to rezone the area to build a Sunrise assisted living community.
“So we were blindsided by this,” one resident said.
The facility, if approved, would be located across the street from Walt Whitman High School.
“I’m not so concerned about traffic. I’m just, you know, concerned about the construction; the noise; the dust that it’s going to kick up,” a man said. “And I understand it’s a two-story building. I’d be more comfortable with a one-story building. So what is it going to do to the look of the neighborhood?”
Sunrise said it is pleased to have received overwhelmingly positive support from surrounding residents.