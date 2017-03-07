NYPD: Man Makes Anti-Hispanic Statements, Punches J Train Rider

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man suffered a broken nose after he was punched in the face on a Brooklyn subway train last week, police said.
The attack happened on an uptown J train as it approached the Crescent Avenue station around 5:20 p.m. last Wednesday.
Police said the suspect made anti-Hispanic statements before punching the man in the nose, causing it to break.
The victim was treated at Interfaith Hospital.
Police have released an image of the suspect.
