After 5-11 Season, Jets Not Raising Ticket Prices

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets are not raising ticket prices for the 2017 season.

After increasing prices last year following a 10-6 season, the Jets are leaving them status quo.

“Looking at the secondary ticket prices and comparable tickets for other New York sporting events and other NFL teams, the decision was made to keep it flat,” said Jets President Neil Glat. “They are still lower than 2010 when MetLife Stadium opened.”

While not altering the cost of attending games, the team is expanding its popular rewards program, now in its fourth year, for season ticket holders. Through Jets Rewards, those fans can load their tickets onto a card, speeding up entry into the stadium — last season by as much as 10 percent. They can also use Jets Cash, basically money they add to the card, for use at the stadium for retail and merchandise and food and beverage.

If they renew their season tickets by one of two deadlines, they can receive a credit of anywhere from $20 per seat to $100 per seat, depending on the location in the building. Those deadlines are April 17 if on a payment plan, May 1 if the fan pays in full.

“The more fans do with the team, the more games they go to, the more rewards they can redeem,” Glat said.

Glat plans to have individual game ticket buyers rewarded, too.

He noted that there are season tickets available for the Jets, something not necessarily commonly known because many fans assume NFL games are sellouts.

Coming off a 5-11 season, and in a heavily competitive market, the team faces extra challenges. So it offers such things as a season ticket holders breakfast and other in-stadium events, plus the opportunity to fly on the team charter to away games; have dinner with former Jets; and acquire autographed memorabilia and collectibles.

But filling up MetLife Stadium is done best by winning, of course.

The Jets’ home schedule has the three AFC East rivals New England, Buffalo and Miami, plus Kansas City, San Diego, Atlanta, Carolina and Jacksonville. Variable pricing is used for “marquee” games that will be determined once the NFL schedule comes out. In 2015, the first season the franchise used that approach, four games were selected as top matchups. Last season, three were picked.

“The two preseason games are least expensive,” Glat explained. “Those marquee games could be (determined by) time of year, time of day, opponent, based on high demand estimates.

“We also have some dynamic pricing, when a handful of tickets potentially increase in price for an individual game, based on demand.”

