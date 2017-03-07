‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson ‘Happy And Sober’ For First Time In 8 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson says he has quit drugs and is “happy and sober for the first time in eight years.”
Davidson made the announcement on his Instagram account. He says he has been missing from the show and from social media and wanted to let people know that he’s OK. He says getting clean “wasn’t easy,” but he says he has “a great girl, great friends” and considers himself “a lucky man.” He adds that “it’s nice to be back in action.”
“Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got,” Davidson wrote. “We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support.”
Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action ❤️
At 23, Davidson is SNL’s youngest cast member.
He has been open about his drug use in the past. He told High Times last year that he depended on marijuana to help manage pain from Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammation of the digestive tract.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)