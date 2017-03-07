Mayor, Police Commish Discuss Spate Of NYC Anti-Semitic Incidents | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson ‘Happy And Sober’ For First Time In 8 Years

March 7, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Instagram, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson says he has quit drugs and is “happy and sober for the first time in eight years.”

Davidson made the announcement on his Instagram account. He says he has been missing from the show and from social media and wanted to let people know that he’s OK. He says getting clean “wasn’t easy,” but he says he has “a great girl, great friends” and considers himself “a lucky man.” He adds that “it’s nice to be back in action.”

“Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got,” Davidson wrote. “We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support.”

At 23, Davidson is SNL’s youngest cast member.

He has been open about his drug use in the past. He told High Times last year that he depended on marijuana to help manage pain from Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammation of the digestive tract.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia