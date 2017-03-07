Stamford Police Ask Residents With Security Cameras To Help Fight Crime

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police in one Connecticut city have launched a different kind of recruitment drive in order to crack down on local crime.
Stamford police are looking to partner with businesses and homeowners who have security cameras watching over their buildings to create a registry of resources detectives can turn to when investigating crimes, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
“We started this a little bit ago, we have the downtown pretty well covered, but now we are looking to blanket the whole city, so by adding privately owned residential and business’ security cameras to the mix, we can effectively blanket the city with security cameras, helping our investigators access information more quickly and potentially solve crimes even faster,” police chief Jonathan Fontneau said.
Some of those downtown cameras have already aided in investigations, Fontneau said.
Inspiration for the program came from Philadelphia, where 2,400 camera owners partner with police.
For more information or to register for the SecureCam program, click here.