3/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sun’s in the mix this afternoon with a breeze and a few clouds. And it will be milder than yesterday, too, with highs approaching 60°.
It will be a little cooler tonight with a few clouds and a breeze still in place. Temps are expected to fall into the low 40’s or so by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s looking like a decent day with temps still running nearly 10° above normal. It will be breezy though, so it will still feel a little cool out there.
As for Friday, we’re looking at some snow with light accumulations possible. Stay tuned!