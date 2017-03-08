NOW: Prosecutors Announce Largest Gun Trafficking Ring Ever In Brooklyn | Watch | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 8, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Sun’s in the mix this afternoon with a breeze and a few clouds. And it will be milder than yesterday, too, with highs approaching 60°.

jl normal high 51 3/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

 

It will be a little cooler tonight with a few clouds and a breeze still in place. Temps are expected to fall into the low 40’s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow’s looking like a decent day with temps still running nearly 10° above normal. It will be breezy though, so it will still feel a little cool out there.

As for Friday, we're looking at some snow with light accumulations possible. Stay tuned!

As for Friday, we’re looking at some snow with light accumulations possible. Stay tuned!

