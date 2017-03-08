3/8 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning!
We have a lovely day ahead actually. There is the chance for some passing showers today but honestly, they are not the real story. The real story in my humble meteorological opinion is the warm temps, well, and the gusty winds.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Sullivan & Ulster Counties in NY. As far as temps go, we’re not talking records, but we are talking the 60s!
Expect some clearing by mid-morning, then some much needed Vitamin D..aka sunshine! Temps drop into the 50s by Thursday, but the sunshine remains.
G