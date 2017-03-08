3/8 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

March 8, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

We have a lovely day ahead actually.  There is the chance for some passing showers today but honestly, they are not the real story.  The real story in my humble meteorological opinion is the warm temps, well, and the gusty winds.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 1 3/8 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Sullivan & Ulster Counties in NY.  As far as temps go, we’re not talking records, but we are talking the 60s!

Expect some clearing by mid-morning, then some much needed Vitamin D..aka sunshine!   Temps drop into the 50s by Thursday, but the sunshine remains.

G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia