Actor Paul Rust Talks About ‘Love’ On ‘The Trend’ With Rebecca Granet

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this edition of The Trend, Rebecca Granet chats with actor, comedian and writer Paul Rust about the Netflix original series, Love.
Love is a romantic comedy about a couple trying to avoid the exhilaration, and humiliation, of intimacy, commitment and other things. Rust created the show along with his wife Lesley Arfin and Judd Apatow.
Rust told Rebecca about the most disastrous date he’d ever been on (It got cancelled via text), and what he learned about his wife while writing the show together (Hint, it has to do with giving tattoos).
Catch season two of Love on Netflix March 10.