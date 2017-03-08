WATCH: Author Tony Robbins Talks About Turning A Financial Crash Into An Opportunity

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In a special edition of Author Talks, WCBS 880’s Ray Hoffman sits down with Tony Robbins.

The best-selling author, life coach, philanthropist and entrepreneur discusses his latest book, Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook.

As we approach the eighth anniversary of one of the worst financial crashes in history, Robbins says we should already be preparing for the next.

“I wanted people to be able, in like four or five hours or a weekend, really be able to protect themselves. Because we all know a crash is coming,” he says.

Robbins says while preparing and protecting yourself from a crash is crucial, knowing how to make the most of it once it hits might be even more important.

“When the market crashes, it offers you an opportunity that’s rare in your lifetime where you can leapfrog from where you are to where you want to be,” he says. “But you have to not be fearful, you have to understand what’s really going on, and you can’t time the market.”

Robbins goes on to offer more financial and life advice, as well as opening up about what it’s like to write a book — a process he says he hates.

In the closing chapter of Unshakeable, he also talks about how to lead a happy life.

“I wanted people to realize that your brain is two millions years old. It’s not designed to make you happy. It’s designed to make you survive,” he tells Hoffman. “Most people are always beating themselves up — Oh I don’t know what to do, I don’t know where to go — this book shows you how to change that psychology as well.”

Robbins says the royalties from his books, along with matching donations, have fed 200 million people in the last two years alone through Feeding America.

Watch the full interview above.