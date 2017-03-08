Search On For Man Who Tried To Rape Woman In Bronx Apartment, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect in the attempted rape of a woman in the Bronx last week.
Police said around 2:40 p.m. this past Saturday, the 31-year-old woman walked into her building at Crescent Avenue and Grand Concourse. The suspect, who was already inside the building, followed her up to the second floor, police said.
The woman opened her front door, and the suspect put her in a chokehold and forced his way into her apartment, police said.
Once inside, the suspect told the woman not to scream and touched her chest, police said. But the woman did scream and the suspect ran off, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion about 45 years old, weighing about 200 pounds and standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black jacket, a light gray hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
Police have released a surveillance video.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.