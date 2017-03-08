NYPD: 2 Hurt In Slashing, Stabbing Attack In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they said slashed and stabbed two people while uttering anti-gay slurs in Brooklyn.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday, investigators say he approached his first victim inside of the Crown Fried Chicken shop on Fulton Street.
Police said unprovoked, the suspect took a sharp object and began slashing a 34-year-old man on the side of his face while muttering anti-gay slurs.
Then moments later, investigators say they same man walked out of the restaurant and attacked a 24-year-old man. Police said he stabbed the man in his torso and slashed him on the shoulder while again making anti-gay slurs.
Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspect, who they describe as a black man between the ages of 20 and 26 and around 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.