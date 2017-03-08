De Blasio Announces Hiring For Soon-To-Launch Citywide Ferry Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new way for New Yorkers to get around will also create hundreds of jobs.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced hiring for some of the 200 new jobs that will be created by the Citywide Ferry Service.

The service is currently in need of captains and deckhands.

The mayor also touted the convenience that the service will bring to New Yorkers. For the price of a subway ride, the expanded service is expected to log 4.6-million trips each year, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

Mayor at site for citywide ferry home port at Navy Yard…routes to Rockaways, So Bklyn and Astoria. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/GBwfhusaba — Al Jones (@aljoneswins) March 8, 2017

“Over half-a-million people will live within half-a-mile of one of those ferry stops, half-a-mile, walking distance,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said the expanded service launches this summer bringing Astoria, south Brooklyn, and the Rockaways online — 21 stops in all.

“If it works as well as we hope, that will certainly open the door to more,” the mayor said.

The 150 passenger ferries have WiFi and accept MetroCards. A trip from the Rockaways to Wall Street will take about an hour.