Cleanup Underway In Newburgh After Freight Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Crews are cleaning up in Newburgh Wednesday after a CSX freight train carrying hazardous materials slammed into a vehicle that was being driven across the tracks and derailed.

The lead locomotive of the 77-car train jumped the tracks Tuesday and ended up straddling both lanes of River Road, stopping just shy of the Global Diesel fuel terminal building.

“It had 77 cars on the freight train, two locomotives are derailed. There’s 15 other train cars that also became involved with the derailment,” said Brendan Casey from Orange County emergency services.

State police said that the train derailed after striking an equipment loader and that two crew members suffered minor injuries.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said the train, traveling from Selkirk to Waycross, Georgia, was carrying sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, cardboard, corn oil and glass products.

An employee of Steelways Inc. told the Times-Herald Record that one of his co-workers was driving a forklift across the tracks when he heard the train’s whistle and saw the crossing gates come down “really fast,” trapping the vehicle on the tracks.

“I screamed for him to get out of the basket,” employee Kevin Way said. “There was no way he was going to get off (the tracks) at that point.”

Way said the co-worker escaped to safety just before the train struck the forklift. Investigators now want to know if the railroad crossing signal was working properly.

Firefighters and hazardous-materials teams responded to a minor leak of sulfuric acid from one of the cars. A locomotive leaked diesel fuel.

A long stretch of River Road remains closed with the last few damaged cars almost a quarter mile back from the lead locomotive. The road is expected to remain closed for at least two days for cleanup.

Commuters will not be impacted since rail passengers travel on the other side of the Hudson.

