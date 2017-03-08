‘Operation Tidal Wave’ Leads To 24 Arrests, Over 200 Weapons Seized

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities announced a massive indictment against two dozen people in an alleged interstate gun running scheme.
As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported, it was called Operation Tidal Wave, and for good reason — illegal guns were flooding the streets of Brooklyn. Fortunately, the man doing the buying worked for the NYPD.
“Over the course of an eight month investigation, an NYPD undercover officer purchased 217 guns from these defendants including 41 assault weapons,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said the guns were all bought in Virginia, where gun laws are weaker than in New York.
He said the suspects could be heard joking on a wire tap about how easy it is.
“There’s no limit to how many guns I can go buy from the store,” a man can be heard saying.
The guns were destined for Boerum Hill, Fort Greene, Sunset Park, and Bed Stuy.