DA: LI Officer Hit Man In Head With Taser, Lied About It

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockville Centre police officer is accused of hitting a man in the head with a Taser gun and then lying about it after, prosecutors said.

Anthony Federico, 36, was arraigned Wednesday on assault and other charges.

Frederico apparently got into a confrontation with two brothers allegedly involved in a street fight last May, prosecutors said.

Frederico discharged his Taser several times and then hit one of the brothers in the head with the device, prosecutors said. The victim needed sutures and staples to close up a six-centimeter gash.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Frederico allegedly falsified police paperwork after the incident.

“Accusations of police misconduct are treated very seriously by this office, and we carefully interview witnesses and examine the evidence when an allegation is made,” Singas said. “It is our obligation as prosecutors to follow the evidence where it takes us. In this matter, the facts were presented to a Nassau County grand jury and it returned an indictment.”

Defense Attorney William Petrillo said Frederico had found himself in a dangerous situation when he became surrounded by a large crowd and was then struck by two people.

“This officer by himself in uniform, surrounded by a large crowd of people who had just come out of a bar at around 2:15 in the morning found himself face to face with an individual who had no problem taking one hand and placing it behind Officer Frederico’s neck and grabbing him into what clearly appears to be a headlock,” Petrillo said.

The attorney said the officer used reasonable force to defend himself and make arrests.

“This is not just an indictment against this police officer, it’s an indictment against police,” Petrillo said. “This case indisputably involves an on-duty incident whereby Officer Frederico was working by himself in a one-man car in the early morning hours and came upon a large disturbance and an altercation in the street in front of him.”

Rockville Centre Police Commissioner Charles Gennario issued a statement in support of Frederico. He said based on the evidence, the officer was defending himself.

More than 200 law enforcement officers rallied outside Nassau County Court in Mineola to support Frederico.

Federico pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on April 19.

He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the top charge.