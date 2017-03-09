Bowling Alley Party Turns Into 800-Person Riot, 2 NYC Men Among Several Arrested

HALFMOON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities have charged three Albany men with inciting a riot after officers from numerous law enforcement agencies had to break up a party that attracted hundreds of people to a suburban bowling alley.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says Davion T. Davis, 27, Richard A. Peterkin, 33, and James S. Scott, 22 urged others to disregard police instructions to disperse after fights broke out inside the Spare Time Lanes in the town of Halfmoon last Saturday night at around midnight.
All three men have been arraigned in town court and released on their own recognizance.
Officials say sheriff’s deputies had to call in police from surrounding communities after a crowd of more than 800 that turned unruly when the bowling alley’s management tried to shut down a private party.
Police arrested Kulsum H. Larry, 20, of Albany, and Lamine Diakite, 18, of Harlem, and Eudes B. Pierre, 21, of Brooklyn, for disorderly conduct . Diakite also faces resisting arrest, attempted grand larceny and attempted possession of a weapon charges.
