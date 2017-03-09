Game Of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed

March 9, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Entertainment, Game Of Thrones

HBO’s hit series, Game Of Thrones will be returning for its seventh season this summer.

The exact premiere date was shrouded in mystery by HBO executives and caused anticipation to build among the show’s legion of fans ever since season six ended back in June 2016.

The wait is finally over.

HBO announced the season seven premiere date on its Facebook page via a Facebook Live Stream.

In one of the more creative premiere date reveals, HBO encased the date in a giant slab of ice. Viewers of the stream were encouraged to comment the word “fire” or “Dracarys” and as the comments rolled in, flamethrowers were shot at the block of ice, gradually melting it and revealing the premiere.

And now for your viewing pleasure, here’s a teaser trailer.

