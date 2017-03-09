CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
LISTEN: Matt Holliday Says He’s Excited About Yankees’ Young Talent

March 9, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: Matt Holliday, Mike Francesa, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Add Matt Holliday to the growing list of those who are buying into the hype surrounding the Baby Bombers.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ve been very impressed,” the seven-time All-Star, acquired by the Yankees this offseason, told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday. “I knew there was some good, young talent here, and after having seen (Gary) Sanchez and (Greg) Bird and some of these other guys, I’m pretty excited. … These guys are really talented and eager to learn, and I think they’re going to be studs pretty soon.”

MORE: Sweeny: Yankees’ Youth Movement Will Be A Ball To Watch Unfold

Holliday said he anticipates being used mostly as a designated hitter — a role he gained some experience in during interleague games with the Cardinals.

“I don’t mind it, honestly,” he said. “I just try to stay busy. And most of the stadiums and the facilities these days, there’s a cage, and there’s plenty of space to stay loose and even run some sprints in the cage and make sure that you can get some swings.”

The 37-year-old veteran added that he’s willing to chip in at left field or first base if needed.

Holliday has played only half a season in his 13-year career as a member of an American League team — in 2009 with the A’s. But he said making the transition from one league to the other is not as daunting as it once was.

“I feel like the adjustment to the pitching, you see it. I mean, obviously not to the extent that you do in your own division. … But having interleague, you have some at-bats built up against the guys that have been there for a while,” Holliday said.

“With all the advanced video and scouting reports and things like that, I feel like it should be a little bit of an easier transition.”

To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.

