Staten Island Man Kicked Pregnant Woman In Stomach On Subway, Police Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man faces assault charges after he allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the abdomen on the subway, police sources say.
Michael Lee, 40, is accused of kicking the woman twice after she allegedly shoved him to the floor during a quarrel on a crowded train around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, sources say.
One witness told CBS2 Lee aggressively backed into the pregnant passenger as they both boarded the No. 4 train. She said during the physical altercation, the woman pushed him away.
“He ends up falling on the ground, and she ends up hunched over him. And once she’s standing over him, he kicks her in the stomach,” Janice Hernandez said. “His kick landed right exactly where her belly was.”
The witness said the altercation ended when a male passenger intervened to help the woman.
Police sources say Lee was arrested at the Bowling Green station and charged with two counts of assault.
The woman, who sources say complained of abdominal pain, was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital. She was later released, and sources say both she and her unborn baby are OK.