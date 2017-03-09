‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Recapping UFC 209, Plus Special Guests

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This week on the “Outside the Cage” podcast, the guys look back at UFC 209, which many believe featured another lackluster card to start the 2017 pay-per-view schedule.
Hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman offer a very uncommon perspective about the show’s main event. It didn’t help that the world’s biggest MMA promotion had its co-main event ripped out from beneath it when Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of his interim title fight against Tony Ferguson due to weight-cutting issues.
As for this episode, the guys spoke to one of UFC’s biggest and brightest stars, top heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou. The sixth-ranked Frenchman by way of Cameroon has a compelling story and endless amounts of talent.
Coming off a thrashing of former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski, Ngannou offered up thoughts on the big-name opponent he wants next, the transition he has made from boxing to MMA, and he weighed in on a potential Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match.
Also joining this week’s show was Bellator MMA color commentator and martial arts lifer Jimmy Smith. He talked Fedor Emelianenko’s delayed debut, the latest on former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg joining Bellator, and the harsh realities of filming his global MMA show “Fight Quest.”
Last but most certainly not least, former UFC middleweight champion Frank Shamrock spoke with the gang about his favorite moment from his long and storied career, plus a lot more.
