CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Watch: Snow Coming | Advisory | Radar | School Closings & Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

30 Accused In Queens Credit Card, Identity Theft Ring

March 9, 2017 8:00 PM
Filed Under: identity theft, Queens, Queens Identity Theft Ring

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thirty people have been arrested and charged in connection with a stolen credit card and identity theft ring in Queens.

The ring was responsible for stealing personal credit information from hundreds of consumers at a cost of more than $3.5 million in losses to individuals and financial institutions, prosecutors said.

“Many of the defendants charged today are accused of going on shopping sprees, purchasing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of high-end electronics and fashion merchandise at a single clip with forged credit cards that contained the account information of unsuspecting consumers,” Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said in a news release. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement colleagues to stamp out such fraud.”

In addition to the arrests, authorities said they shut down four fake identification “mills” where forged documents were manufactured. Several of them were located along the Roosevelt Avenue corridor in Queens, prosecutors said.

The indictments alleged that Muhammad Rana, 40, was the boss of the identity theft ring and Inderjeet Singh, 24, was the underboss who assisted rana whenever he was busy or unavailable. They allegedly employed Ranvie “Rick” Seepersad, 25, as a “profile supplier” who obtained victims’ names, dates of birth, current and past addresses, Social Security numbers, bank and credit information, and even credit reports – among other data he allegedly stole.

Seepersad allegedly accessed the financial records of potential buyers at car dealerships where he worked and gave them to the theft ring for a flat fee, prosecutors said.

The theft ring then gave the stolen personal information to an “account activator” who took the information and prepared accounts to be taken over, prosecutors said.

Rana also provided “shoppers” with stolen credit cards and forged identification cards for them to shop, prosecutors said. The merchandise was to be resold by “fences” or by Rana himself, prosecutors said.

The theft ring operated in Queens and elsewhere between April 2015 and January of this year, prosecutors said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia