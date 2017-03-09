Fire Rips Through Apartment Building In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire swept through an apartment building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn Thursday evening.
The FDNY was called at 6:08 p.m. for the all-hands fire at 1611 Sheepshead Bay Rd. The fire broke out on the second floor, according to the FDNY.
Video from the scene showed yellow-orange flames ripping through the second floor toward the roof of the building as smoke billowed above.
The fire was brought under control at 6:53 p.m., the FDNY said. There were no injuries, and the cause remained under investigation late Thursday.
