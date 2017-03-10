3/10 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Storm Watch: Forecast/Alerts | Radar | Share Snow Photos & Videos | Traffic & Transit | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 10, 2017 11:09 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Snow will taper this afternoon with just some leftover snow showers here and there. And temperatures won’t rebound much, so highs will only be in the mid to upper 30’s.

It will turn very cold tonight with winds gusting to 30 mph and wind chills crashing into the single digits! The main concern, of course, will be refreezing on untreated surfaces.

It will be a tough one tomorrow as we see winds gusting to 30+ mph with temperatures really struggling. Expect a high near 30° with feels like temps stuck in the teens.

As for Sunday, it looks like we’re still in the freezer with wind chills stuck in the teens and 20’s.

