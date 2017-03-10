Boomer & Carton: C-Lo’s Work Is Never Done

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
In his defense, Jerry Recco did plan on making it back to New York on Friday to fulfill his update duties following Rutgers’ season-ending loss to Northwestern, but his travel plans were changed at the last minute.
Thus, Friday marked the third straight day of the Chris Lopresti Experience. And we must say, Jerry’s understudy really found his comfort zone.
What that might mean for the “update maven” we’ll just have to wait and see.
“C-Lo” recapped a crazy night on ice as the Rangers suffered a controversial loss, the Devils fell to the worst team in the league, and the Islanders provided some late-night excitement out in Vancouver.
Oh yeah, and he got into some NFL free agency, too.
Have a listen.