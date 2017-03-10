Storm Watch: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic & Transit | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: C-Lo’s Work Is Never Done

March 10, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

In his defense, Jerry Recco did plan on making it back to New York on Friday to fulfill his update duties following Rutgers’ season-ending loss to Northwestern, but his travel plans were changed at the last minute.

Thus, Friday marked the third straight day of the Chris Lopresti Experience. And we must say, Jerry’s understudy really found his comfort zone.

What that might mean for the “update maven” we’ll just have to wait and see.

“C-Lo” recapped a crazy night on ice as the Rangers suffered a controversial loss, the Devils fell to the worst team in the league, and the Islanders provided some late-night excitement out in Vancouver.

Oh yeah, and he got into some NFL free agency, too.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia