Storm Watch: Forecast/Alerts | Radar | Share Snow Photos & Videos | Traffic & Transit | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NYPD: Suspect Wanted For Hitting Elderly Man In The Face In Unprovoked Attack

March 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Bronx, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a suspect who they say is wanted for an unprovoked assault on an elderly man in the Bronx.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Briggs Avenue and East 196th Street.

Police said the suspect walked up to an 88-year-old man and hit him in the face. He then fled the scene and police said he didn’t take any property from the victim.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect. They describe him as a Hispanic male between the ages of 15 and 20 with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

