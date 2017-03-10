Pickpocket Suspect Targets Elderly Men At NYC Subway Stations, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man police say has been pickpocketing subway riders.
Investigators say he stole two wallets last week.
He last struck on Friday when he allegedly took an 83-year-old man’s wallet after bumping into him on an escalator inside of the Times Square station.
Police say the suspect tried using the man’s credit card but was unsuccessful.
Days earlier, police said the suspect stole a 93-year-old man’s wallet after bumping into him on the stairs at the station on West 72nd Street and Broadway. He tried using the man’s debit card at an ATM inside a 42nd Street Duane Reade but couldn’t get any cash, police said.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.