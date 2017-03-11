Suffolk County Man Faces Charges After Breaking Into 11 Businesses, Police Say

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County man faces charges in connection with nearly a dozen burglaries in the past three months.
Anthony Cole, 29, of Copiague, broke into 11 businesses in Babylon, shattering their front glass windows and stealing cash and cigarettes, police said.
He was arrested at the Amityville railroad station just after 3 a.m. Saturday and charged with 11 counts of burglary.
Cole was also charged with attempted burglary for trying to break into Amity Spa & Beauty Salon on Friday, police said.