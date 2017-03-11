Man Arrested In Connection To Great Neck Robbery

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police have arrested a man they say robbed and attacked another man in Great Neck Friday night.
Police say 26-year-old Rony Fernando Inestroza, of Great Neck, approached the 43-year-old victim in the rear of 647 Middle Neck Road and punched him in the stomach.
Inestroza then allegedly removed his belt and struck the victim in the head with the buckle, causing him to fall to the ground and his cell phone to fall out of his pocket, according to police.
The suspect grabbed the victim’s phone and ran off, according to police.
The victim refused medical attention for a laceration to the head and told police that he knew Inestroza and possibly where he lived. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested sometime later at his home on Forest Row.
Inestroza is charged with first degree robbery. Additionally, he’s been charged with second degree menacing for an unrelated incident that happened in January. He will be arraigned in Hempstead Saturday.