CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Bitter Blast: Forecast/Alerts | Radar | Traffic & Transit | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Man Arrested In Connection To Great Neck Robbery

March 11, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Great Neck, Long Island, Nassau County

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police have arrested a man they say robbed and attacked another man in Great Neck Friday night.

Police say 26-year-old Rony Fernando Inestroza, of Great Neck, approached the 43-year-old victim in the rear of 647 Middle Neck Road and punched him in the stomach.

Inestroza then allegedly removed his belt and struck the victim in the head with the buckle, causing him to fall to the ground and his cell phone to fall out of his pocket, according to police.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s phone and ran off, according to police.

The victim refused medical attention for a laceration to the head and told police that he knew Inestroza and possibly where he lived. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested sometime later at his home on Forest Row.

Inestroza is charged with first degree robbery. Additionally, he’s been charged with second degree menacing for an unrelated incident that happened in January. He will be arraigned in Hempstead Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia