Man Bitten By Venomous Snake In Staten Island Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man could be in trouble with the law after he was bitten by a venomous snake in his own apartment Friday night.
Police say the 27-year-old man was cleaning a fish tank at his home at 1900 Richmond Ave. in Staten Island when a highly venomous Sub-Saharan Gaboon viper attacked him.
The man used a fishing knife to cut the snake’s head off when it wouldn’t let go of his arm with its fangs, according to police.
He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center’s poison control unit where he’s currently stable.
Police say they found found another snake — a boa constrictor — while they searched the home.
The 27-year-old was not arrested but has been issued a summons, according to police.