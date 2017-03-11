‘The Sense Of An Ending’ Will Make Audience Members Question Their Memories

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new movie hitting theaters this weekend makes audience members question their memories.

Did the events in our lives really happen the way we thought they happened?

CBS2’s Mary Calvi spoke to the all-star cast and crew of “The Sense of an Ending.”

“I went to NYU briefly before I kind of shamefully dropped out,” director Ritesh Batra told Calvi.

The new movie is about uncovering long-buried secrets from the past.

Its all-star cast includes Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent and two actresses well known for their roles in “Downton Abbey.”

“It has that classic story, but it has — there’s something about the narrative that’s really unique,” actress Michelle Dockery said.

“Michelle and I knew one another from ‘Downton Abbey.’ So you get this sort of shortcut to being a family,” actress Harriet Walter added.

It’s a story that gives you a sense of what really matters, not just in the movie, but in life.

“People forgot that they have to talk to each other and take care of each other,” Batra said.

“The Sense of an Ending” is based on a critically acclaimed book.