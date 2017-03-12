Storm Watch: Blizzard Watch Issued For NYC Area Mon PM - Tues PM | RadarWCBS 880  | 1010 WINS

3/12 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

March 12, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s another frigid morning across the area with temps in the single digits & teens for all, with some feeling like it’s below zero! We’ll be a couple of degrees warmer today, but with a stiff breeze it’ll still only feel like the teens & low 20s.

Tomorrow will be a day of change as clouds thicken late in the day ahead of a major snowstorm. It’ll be cold with a high of 34.

Our focus turns to Tuesday with a significant snowstorm set to impact the area. 12″+ of snow, gusts to 60 mph, and near-zero visibility are all in the cards for us. Some locations could also experience blizzard conditions.

We’re keeping an eye on this major storm, so stay tuned for the latest!

