Daylight Saving Time: Tips To Help Your Kids Get A Good Night’s Sleep

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Those across the United States lost an hour of sleep Saturday night, as clocks sprung forward for Daylight Saving Time.
The shorter nights leave more evening sun in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.
Be sure to set your clocks one hour, and the FDNY suggests changing the batteries on your smoke alarms as well.
Losing an hour of sleep doesn’t seem like a big deal for adults, but for children, the transition could be more difficult.
Child expert Ingrid Prueher stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share her tips on how to help babies and children adjust to their new schedules.
