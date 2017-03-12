Police Search For Suspects Wanted In 19 Queens Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video with hopes of finding several suspects wanted in connection with up to 19 robberies in Queens.
Police believe two or three suspects are involved in the robbery spree, targeting victims in a three-mile radius between Elmhurst and Corona, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
The suspects, believed to be men in their 20s, typically attack between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. In one case, the suspects struck the victim in the head and pushed them to the ground.
All of their victims were adult men, and did not suffer from serious injuries.
The attacks began on Dec. 28, with the last attack occurring on Cornish Avenue and Broadway in Elmhurst on Feb. 6. Several hours before that, the suspects attacked a separate victim just several block away.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.