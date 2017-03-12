Storm Watch: Blizzard Watch Issued For NYC Area Mon PM - Tues PM | RadarWCBS 880  | 1010 WINS

International Beauty Show Hits The Big Apple’s Jacob Javits Center

March 12, 2017 10:07 PM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, International Beauty Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The International Beauty Show is taking over the Javits Center over the next two days.

It’s not open to the public, but TV 10/55’s Ali Bauman took a tour and saw some of the hottest beauty trends this year.

Newton Loo from Lechat says nails with a gel shimmer that changes in the light are huge.

“Glittering effects with different colors, different sparking, different light,” he said.

As for hair, stylist Nick Arrojo says this year is about embracing your natural texture.

“We used to always smooth hair out, now we’re working on creating a little more texture and letting people wear their hair a little more ruffled,” he said.

As always, Arrojo says a good cut can cut down on styling time.

“When you get a great haircut your hair looks good when you do absolutely nothing to it,” he said.

Finally, eyeshadow that sparkles is the talk of makeup artists at this year’s show.

“Things like diamonds and gold tones, but you still want it to be rich,” he said. “Sort of always classy looking.”

Whether blowing your hair out or applying makeup, one common theme at the show is making sure morning routines are fast and easy.

“You want everything to be fast,” makeup artist Eve Pearl said. “You want it simple and you want it most effective possible when being in trend.”

The show will host over 500 vendors in what is it’s 100th year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia