International Beauty Show Hits The Big Apple’s Jacob Javits Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The International Beauty Show is taking over the Javits Center over the next two days.

It’s not open to the public, but TV 10/55’s Ali Bauman took a tour and saw some of the hottest beauty trends this year.

Newton Loo from Lechat says nails with a gel shimmer that changes in the light are huge.

“Glittering effects with different colors, different sparking, different light,” he said.

As for hair, stylist Nick Arrojo says this year is about embracing your natural texture.

“We used to always smooth hair out, now we’re working on creating a little more texture and letting people wear their hair a little more ruffled,” he said.

As always, Arrojo says a good cut can cut down on styling time.

“When you get a great haircut your hair looks good when you do absolutely nothing to it,” he said.

Finally, eyeshadow that sparkles is the talk of makeup artists at this year’s show.

“Things like diamonds and gold tones, but you still want it to be rich,” he said. “Sort of always classy looking.”

Whether blowing your hair out or applying makeup, one common theme at the show is making sure morning routines are fast and easy.

“You want everything to be fast,” makeup artist Eve Pearl said. “You want it simple and you want it most effective possible when being in trend.”

The show will host over 500 vendors in what is it’s 100th year.