3/12 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 12, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s another frigid morning across the area with temps in the singles and teens…and some chills below zero! It’ll be mostly sunny today but with a bit less wind so the wind chills will ease up heading through the day.

nu tu skycast 3d today 1 3/12 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Another very cold night tonight with temps dropping to the teens to around 20 here in NYC. Tomorrow will feature a sunny start with more clouds later in the day.

Tuesday will be the main focus of our forecast as a strong coastal storm will develop and will bring heavy snow, strong wind, and some coastal flooding to the area. As of now it looks like many spots will pick up over 1 foot of snow!

jl storm impacts1 3/12 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Stay tuned for the latest on the upcoming storm, and stay warm in the mean time!

