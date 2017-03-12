3/12 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s another frigid morning across the area with temps in the singles and teens…and some chills below zero! It’ll be mostly sunny today but with a bit less wind so the wind chills will ease up heading through the day.
Another very cold night tonight with temps dropping to the teens to around 20 here in NYC. Tomorrow will feature a sunny start with more clouds later in the day.
Tuesday will be the main focus of our forecast as a strong coastal storm will develop and will bring heavy snow, strong wind, and some coastal flooding to the area. As of now it looks like many spots will pick up over 1 foot of snow!
Stay tuned for the latest on the upcoming storm, and stay warm in the mean time!