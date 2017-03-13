50 People To Know: Consummate NY Host Jimmy Neary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — He’s considered the consummate New York host.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

He greets every guest at his East 57th Street restaurant with a wide Irish smile and inviting personality.

This week’s 50 People to Know shines the spotlight on 86-year-old Jimmy Neary, owner and host of Neary’s restaurant in Manhattan.

This coming Friday — St. Patrick’s Day — Neary’s will mark 50 years in business, after an amazing five decades that fill the owner with pride.

“I can’t believe I’ve been alive that long, never mind being in business this long,” he told our Sean Adams.

Neary knew early in life he just loved to be with people.

“All I ever wanted to do all my life was be a bartender,” he said.

He’s done that and more.

Neary’s has been a gathering spot for politicians and bankers for decades. Notable customers include Cardinal Timothy Dolan, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein.

Neary is also the subject of a just-released documentary, titled “The Dream at the End of the Rainbow.” Zagat has called him “the consummate host.”

He tells WCBS, “I love this life. I love New York, and I love this business.”

Happy anniversary, Jimmy.