Brandon Nimmo Returns To Mets After Pulling Hamstring In WBC

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is returning to the New York Mets’ spring training camp after pulling his right hamstring while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.
Nimmo, who turns 24 on March 27, walked in the first inning Sunday at Guadalajara, Mexico, took a called third strike in the third, then left the game after consecutive triples by Puerto Rico in the fifth.
The Mets said Monday that Nimmo, a native of Cheyenne, Wyoming, will be re-evaluated once he arrives back at camp.
Nimmo homered against Venezuela on Saturday.
In 32 games with the Mets last season, Nimmo batted .274 with one home run and six RBIs.
