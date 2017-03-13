Noah Syndergaard Says He’s Been Dealing With Illness For 6 Weeks

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Even Thor gets sick.
Mets ace Noah Syndergaard revealed Monday that he’s been battling a mysterious illness for the past month and a half.
The 24-year-old right-hander told reporters he’s been feeling under the weather for several weeks and that his doctors have not been able to diagnosis his illness, which has affected his stamina.
Manager Terry Collins, however, described the lingering condition as bronchitis.
“No concern,” Syndergaard said. “I have tried to get over it.
SEE IT: Mets’ Tim Tebow Gets First Hit Of Spring Training
“I just want to be ready for Opening Day,” he added.
Syndergaard has been working through the issue in spring training. After working 3 1/3 innings Monday, his third Grapefruit League outing, Syndergaard has pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowed three earned runs — all on Monday — and seven hits for a 3.52 ERA. He has struck out six batters while walking four.
Last season, Syndergaard was 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA with 218 strikeouts.