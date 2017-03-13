BLIZZARD WARNING: NYC Public Schools Closed Tuesday | Above Ground MTA Service Shutting Down At 4 a.m.Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Severe Weather GuideCheck Airports, Amtrak | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Noah Syndergaard Says He’s Been Dealing With Illness For 6 Weeks

March 13, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Noah Syndergaard

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Even Thor gets sick.

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard revealed Monday that he’s been battling a mysterious illness for the past month and a half.

The 24-year-old right-hander told reporters he’s been feeling under the weather for several weeks and that his doctors have not been able to diagnosis his illness, which has affected his stamina.

Manager Terry Collins, however, described the lingering condition as bronchitis.

“No concern,” Syndergaard said. “I have tried to get over it.

SEE IT: Mets’ Tim Tebow Gets First Hit Of Spring Training

“I just want to be ready for Opening Day,” he added.

Syndergaard has been working through the issue in spring training. After working 3 1/3 innings Monday, his third Grapefruit League outing, Syndergaard has pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowed three earned runs — all on Monday — and seven hits for a 3.52 ERA. He has struck out six batters while walking four.

Last season, Syndergaard was 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA with 218 strikeouts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia