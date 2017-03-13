CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
BLIZZARD WARNING: NYC Public Schools Closed Tuesday | Other School Closings | Above Ground Subways Out At 4 a.m.Latest | Forecast | Radar | Severe Weather Guide | Check Airports, Amtrak | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Nursery Products Could Pose Unexpected Risks For Young Children, Study Shows

March 13, 2017 7:56 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Max Gomez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study shows that young children are injured while using potentially dangerous baby products at an alarming rate.

Mother of two Brittany Gowday researched the safest and most reliable nursery products for her first child, so she knew the importance of carefully considering safety when selecting products for her second baby.

“Honestly you can’t really get through watching the news or scrolling my Facebook feed without coming across a safety article,” she tells CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.

It’s no wonder parents worry, nursery products are recalled more than any other children’s product category.

“As parents we assume the products that are available for our children are safe,” Tracy Mehan of Nationwide Children’s Hospital said. “Unfortunately, that’s not always true.”

In fact, a new study in the journal of pediatrics finds about 66,000 kids under the age of three go to the emergency room every year with injuries involving a child product. Researchers at the center for injury research and policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital found the top products associated with injuries are baby carriers, cribs, and strollers. Overall injuries are up 24 percent, mostly from falls.

“About 80 percent of the injuries are to the head, face, or neck,” Mehan said. “So these can be pretty serious.”

Experts say it’s important to make sure children are always strapped into a carrier or stroller so they can’t climb out. Mehan also says to avoid putting anything heavy on the back of a stroller, like a bag or a purse.

With a new recall of a nursery product issued about every two weeks, experts add that manufacturers need to do a better job of alerting parents when there’s an issue.

“Up to 80 percent of children’s products remain in consumer households after a recall, and that’s simply unacceptable, and we can do better,” Dr. Gary Smith from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital said.

In the end, it’s most important for parents to do their research, check for recalls, register their products, and read the manual.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia