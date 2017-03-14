3/14 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see snow across the interior with a mix of snow/ice/rain in the city and east. And it will remain blustery out there with peak gusts of 40-50+ mph along the coast, so do be mindful of that. As for snow totals, expect greater amounts across the interior with much lower amounts across Long Island.

Some wrap around snow showers will make their presence early this evening before our storm exits. And while the winds won’t be quite as strong tonight, they will send wind chills into the teens and single digits by daybreak. Expect temps to fall into the low 20’s or so with lots of refreezing expected.

Tomorrow will be another cold and blustery day with highs struggling to even get to around 30°. And a passing snow shower is not out of the question, but we’re not expecting much in the way of additional accumulations.

As for Thursday, it’s a better looking day, but it will still be pretty cold out there. Highs will be in the low 30’s or so.