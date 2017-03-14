WINTER STORM: Watch LiveLatest | MNR To Shut Down | Transit, FlightsBlizzard Warning Cancelled In NYC, LI | Forecast | Radar | School Closings | Traffic | Severe Weather Guide | Send Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Live Blog | Storm Photos | Storm Videos

3/14 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 14, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see snow across the interior with a mix of snow/ice/rain in the city and east. And it will remain blustery out there with peak gusts of 40-50+ mph along the coast, so do be mindful of that. As for snow totals, expect greater amounts across the interior with much lower amounts across Long Island.

wind 12k 3/14 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Some wrap around snow showers will make their presence early this evening before our storm exits. And while the winds won’t be quite as strong tonight, they will send wind chills into the teens and single digits by daybreak. Expect temps to fall into the low 20’s or so with lots of refreezing expected.

Tomorrow will be another cold and blustery day with highs struggling to even get to around 30°. And a passing snow shower is not out of the question, but we’re not expecting much in the way of additional accumulations.

wind chill 12k 3/14 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Thursday, it’s a better looking day, but it will still be pretty cold out there. Highs will be in the low 30’s or so.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia