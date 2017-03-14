WINTER STORM: Watch LiveLatest | MNR To Shut Down | Transit, FlightsBlizzard Warning Cancelled In NYC, LI | Forecast | Radar | School Closings | Traffic | Severe Weather Guide | Send Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Live Blog | Storm Photos | Storm Videos

Boomer & Carton: Ice Cube Doesn’t Let A Little Snow Stop Him

March 14, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Ice Cube was scheduled to join Tuesday’s radio program, but the visit was weather permitting, because New York City was dealing with a blizzard.

Well, Mr. Cube did not let his legions of fans down, as he battled the elements to pay Boomer and Craig a visit. Honestly, it would have been more than a little ironic had snow and, specifically, ice prevented him from making it in.

But make it in he did.

So with Cube settled in, a spirited discussion commenced. We heard all about his new 3-0n-3 professional basketball league, Big3, which will make it’s debut on June 25 at Barclays Center. In addition, the guys asked the former member of NWA about his transformation from rapper to movie star and just about everything in between.

So, you could say it was a darn good interview.

Have a listen.

